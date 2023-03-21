Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

3 Students Taken to Hospital After Eating Edible at Boston School

Recreational marijuana is legal for adults 21 and over in the state, but it is illegal for anyone to have the drug on school grounds

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

Three Boston students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after eating edibles, Boston police said.

Police said they were called to Henderson Upper School in Dorchester around 12:40 p.m. The students were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions was immediately released.

Earlier this month a middle school student at the Tobin School in Roxbury was taken to the hospital after eating an edible.

A Boston Public Schools superintendent released a statement on the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent reports of students ingesting edibles. We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role by talking with their students to us ensure our students are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues, and remind their students not to take food or snacks from friends inside or outside of school that could potentially contain unknown substances. We are grateful to our school staff and first responders for their quick work in getting our students seen by medical professionals as quickly as possible."

Recreational marijuana is legal for adults 21 and over in the state, but it is illegal for anyone to have the drug on school grounds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that edibles can make children sick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us