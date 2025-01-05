3 teens arrested after Boston police find them asleep in stolen vehicle

Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after they were found inside a stolen vehicle in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood overnight.

Boston police say the incident unfolded after they were notified about a victim tracking their stolen vehicle to a fast-food restaurant at 327 Walk Hill Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the stolen vehicle parked in a rear lot with the engine running, and three boys inside sleeping.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Officers initially only saw one boy asleep in the driver's seat, which was reclined, police said, but officers saw the other two also sleeping once they got closer to the vehicle.

According to police, the officers used their cruiser to block the stolen vehicle and called for backup. All three boys -- a 15-year-old from Hyde Park, a 14-year-old from Easton, and a 14-year-old from Brockton -- were taken into custody without incident just before 2 a.m. Saturday for multiple firearm and stolen property offenses, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

While conducting their investigation, police say the officers found a loaded firearm -- a Glock 30 .45 Auto Gen 4 with eight rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber -- in a pocket of one of the boys jackets. He is being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license; unlawful possession of a firearm; and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Another boy was found with the wallet belonging to the vehicle's owner; it contained multiple credit cards, membership cards, and identification, police said. That boy is being charged with seven counts of receiving stolen credit cards and receiving stolen property over $1,200.

The third boy was identified as having an outstanding warrant for armed robbery and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to police. He's being charged with a subsequent offense of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

All three are expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.