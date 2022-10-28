$34 Million Headed to Salem for Offshore Wind Building Facility

The City of Salem will get $34 million from the federal government to redevelop a vacant facility in the heart of its harbor into a place to build and transport offshore wind components, Massachusetts lawmakers announced Friday.

The grant, which is from the U.S. Department of Transportation, will be used to develop the industrial facility into a marshalling area for offshore wind energy projects. A marshalling port is an area that is used to build, store and then move wind turbines out to sea.

"Salem is on the front lines of our clean energy revolution,” Senator Ed Markey said in a news release. "I am proud to have supported Salem in its efforts to secure an historic $34 million in federal funding to begin its development of a major new hub for offshore wind right in the heart of Salem Harbor. This project will strengthen our grid by propelling clean energy infrastructure and helping to power thousands of homes across Massachusetts.”

The facility is set to include a 700-foot-long wharf and bulkhead for putting together and moving offshore wind components.

Lawmakers also say the project will create jobs.

"This $34 million federal grant will help transform Salem Harbor into a key port for offshore wind, which will create clean energy and green jobs for thousands of people in the Commonwealth," Senator Elizabeth Warren said. “Massachusetts is a leader in sustainable offshore wind – and I will continue to fight to make sure communities across the Commonwealth get the federal funds they need to invest into clean energy and job-creating infrastructure."

Representative Seth Moulton said in the announcement that he is "committed to mitigating the impacts on fisheries and safeguarding our marine ecosystem."

Salem's Mayor, Kim Driscoll, said the city's economy will benefit not only from new jobs, but also from an expansion to the community's commercial tax base.