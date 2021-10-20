4 Minors, Mother Arrested in Fight Near Lawrence High School, Police Say

Four minors were arrested Wednesday at a park near Lawrence High School, police said.

The fight occurred after school ended, according to Lawrence police; a heavy police presence was seen at the school. Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were called in to assist.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mother of one of the boys was arrested for allegedly intervening in the arrest of her son, who was involved in the fight, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident at Sullivan Park, and police were still investigating.

It's the latest in a series of fights that have taken place at the school, which have prompted calls for change from parents and teachers.

Concerned parents and teachers demanded accountability in a series of fights at Lawrence High School, with some calling for the firing of the superintendent and the removal of the school board.

This story will be updated when more information is available.