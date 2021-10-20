4 Minors, Mother Arrested in Fight Near Lawrence High School, Police Say

Four minors were arrested Wednesday at a park near Lawrence High School, police said.
The fight occurred after school ended, according to Lawrence police; a heavy police presence was seen at the school. Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were called in to assist.
The mother of one of the boys was arrested for allegedly intervening in the arrest of her son, who was involved in the fight, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident at Sullivan Park, and police were still investigating.
It's the latest in a series of fights that have taken place at the school, which have prompted calls for change from parents and teachers.
This story will be updated when more information is available.