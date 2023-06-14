4 charged in Harvard morgue body part theft scheme

A group of people stole and sold off human remains from Harvard Medical School's morgue, federal prosecutors say, with a grand jury indicting the morgue's manager and his wife, among others.

The body part-stealing scheme stretched from 2018 to early 2023, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where one of the defendants lives. Another defendant runs a store called Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Cedric Lodge, the morgue manager, is accused of letting buyers come into the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy, then stealing parts of donated cadavers like brains, skin and bones, taking them to his home in New Hampshire and shipping them to buyers through the mail.

The indictment also names Denise Lodge, Cedric Lodge's wife, and Katrina Maclean and Joshua Taylor as defendants. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Harvard Medical School for comment.

Cedric Lodge's name was no longer listed on Harvard Medical School's website as of Wednesday, but an archived version of his biography page said he'd worked with the school's Anatomical Gift Program since fall 1995 and that he was responsible for "maintaining the anatomical morgue and teaching labs while working closely with HMS faculty and students."

This is breaking news story that will be updated.