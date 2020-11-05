Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Charlie Baker

4 ‘Count the Vote' Protesters Arrested for Trespassing at Gov. Baker's Home

The protesters were calling for all votes to be counted in this year's elections, with the presidential race still up for grabs.

NBC10 Boston

Protesters rallying at Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott for all votes to be counted in this week's elections were arrested for trespassing Thursday morning.

At least four people were arrested.

A member of Never Again Action said was protesting at Baker's home to tell him to “support count all the votes” and to call for immigrant rights.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 44 mins ago

Baker to Speak, 1 Day Before His New Coronavirus Control Measures Take Effect

Election Anxiety 57 mins ago

Stressed by the Election? Here's What Medical Experts Say You Should Do

Massachusetts State Police called for a prisoner transport van during their response.

The protest comes as activists across the country call for all votes from Tuesday's to be counted, after President Trump on Election Night claimed he had won the election.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they emerge.  

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakerDecision 2020protesters
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us