5 Crafty Toys for Kids

Have you ever given your kid something for the holidays and five minutes later they’re over it? This year think about gifting some arts and crafts kits to keep them busy for hours. A bonus: Many times they can gift what they make to family and friends. Win, win.

The Toy Insider contributor Charlene DeLoach shares her top 5 picks for crafty toys this holiday season

STEAM Paper Flower Science Kit ($19.99)

The STEAM Paper Flower Science Kit is perfect for the kids who love science! While kids are creating colorful flowers, they will see and learn how water wicking and capillary action truly works. The kit comes with 12 colors making it easy to create unique bouquets, flower crowns, and table centerpieces

STMT D.I.Y. Style Box ($24.99)

This STMT D.I.Y. Style Box is great for the kids that have a short attention span because it is packed with 40 different projects. The makers can make bracelets, scrunchies, journals, water bottles, and more! It’s a fun way to personalize just about anything and makes the perfect gift for your little one’s best friends. (Remember friendship bracelets?!)

Spirograph Scratch & Shimmer ($19.99)

The Spirograph Scratch & Shimmer is a fun activity for both kids and adults; a fun way to bring you back to your childhood! The kit comes with a variety of styluses, gears and shimmer paper. The design opportunities are endless. If glitter and shine aren’t your thing, don’t worry! The kit can also be used on regular paper.

Snapstyle Printable Masks ($9.99 – 39.99)

Does it get more 2020?! The SnapStyle Printable Masks are a fun way to add a personal touch to your mask style. You can select any photo – your dog, flower, favorite Superhero, family, pattern – and print it right at home. They have been tested against the World Health Organization’s mask requirements.

LEGO Art’s Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe ($119.99)

This LEGO Art kit is truly a masterpiece. There are over three thousand pieces and four different build options to create the Marilyn Monroe portrait. The set also includes accompanying playlists to enjoy while you work. When you’re done, display it for friends and family to enjoy.