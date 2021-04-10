5 New Break-ins Reported in Newton Friday Night

Five homes in Newton were broken into on Friday night, according to police. It's the latest string of break-ins reported in the Massachusetts city.

Four of the five homes were unoccupied during the break-ins, which took place between 7:45 p.m. and 9:50 p.m., Friday night, according to a news release from Newton police Saturday.

The homes that were broken into are located on Highland Avenue, Warwick Road and Kensington Street in West Newton, as well as Clarendon Street in Newtonville and Chapel Street in Nonantum.

A white vehicle was seen Friday night on Highland Avenue between 7-8 p.m. Two of the three occupants left the vehicle and walked towards a home that was broken into, according to Newton Police. Approximately 20 minutes later, the pair is seen hurrying away and getting back into the vehicle.

Police say one of those passengers was wearing a red hoodie and the other was wearing dark clothing. Both were wearing masks.

Police are asking residents to stay vigilant and be aware of suspicious activity. People should lock all doors, windows and cars and remove any objects outside homes that could be used to access windows and doors on the second floor, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the recent break-ins is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2104 or through its tip line at 617-796-2121.

Police in Newton are investigating a series of home break-ins.

Last month, police investigated at leas six break-ins in Newton over one night. A woman in one of the homes was in the basement when she heard footsteps coming from the first floor.

The woman said when she was on the phone with police, she saw two men inside her home.

Newton police said at the time that they believed all six incidents were connected, and were working to see if three break-ins reported a few weeks before were related.

Police didn't say Saturday if they thought the string of break-ins Friday night is believed to be related to the prior ones.