50K New Appointments Go Live at Mass. Vaccination Sites

Approximately 50,000 new appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine go live Thursday at mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker promised key improvements have been made to the state's scheduling website Wednesday after the Massachusetts' Vaxfinder site crashed last week when 1 million more people became eligible to get the vaccine.

"It’s designed to basically keep the site running and operating to make sure people get through and have a smooth and uninterrupted experience," Baker said.

That includes the addition of a new "digital waiting room" aimed at preventing outages if too many people attempt to access the site at once.

Residents can go to mass.gov/covidvaccine on Thursday morning to find and schedule their appointments. Anyone without access to a computer can call 211.

Gov. Charlie Baker is promising changes to Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine sign-up system, and one lawmaker is calling for an audit.

There are currently six mass vaccination sites across the state; Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, the DoubleTree in Danvers, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall and a former Circuit City in Dartmouth. The seventh is slated to open Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.

Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are expected to administer an additional 20,000 doses next week.

The governor is due to testify before the Legislature's COVID-19 and Emergency Management and Preparedness Committee on Thursday at an oversight hearing probing the state's beleaguered vaccine rollout.

Lawmakers continue to raise questions about the state's technology, the lack of ability to preregister for a shot and the decision to stop distributing vaccine to local clinics in favor of high-capacity vaccination sites.