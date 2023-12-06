$5K reward offered for information on ‘suspicious' Chelsea fire

Fire investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information in an investigation into a fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, last month.

No one was hurt when flames broke out at a vacant building on Blossom Street on Nov. 8, but the Chelsea Fire Department and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit say it could have been much worse.

“This fire had a very real chance of spreading to other buildings in a densely built residential neighborhood,” Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese said.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the second floor of the building, which was vacant and has had no gas or electricity since a previous fire in August 2022. Witnesses reported seeing or hearing a group of people running from the area before the fire was reported. Because of this, the fire is considered suspicious.

Chelsea police told people to avoid the area of Blossom Street and surrounding roads due to the heavy presence of firefighters and officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Tips can be made anonymously. There is a reward of up to $5,000 available through the program.