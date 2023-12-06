Chelsea

Police: Credit card skimmer found at Market Basket in Chelsea

By Munashe Kwangwari

More credit card skimmers are cropping up inside stores in the Commonwealth. The latest community to be hit by these scamming devices is Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Chelsea police are advising shoppers to visibly check any electronic device that requires the use of a bank card — before inserting your card — especially at grocery stores like Market Basket.

However, this does not just apply to those living in the Bay State. But when it comes to this case in Chelsea, police said Tuesday that they found a skimming device at one of the Market Basket registers.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was arrested.

This is not the first time these skimmers have been found at a Market Basket.

Police in Reading, Haverhill and Somerville, Massachusetts, said they also found skimmers at Market Baskets, even in Concord and Nashua, New Hampshire. These agencies are in communication to see if these incidents are connected.

In the meantime, police are giving tips on how to avoid being skimmed or scammed. Those tips include doing a quick scan before using any machine, being wary of non-bank ATMs, checking the keypad and blocking your PIN. If you are unsure, ask for management help at the store.

These incidents are still under investigation.

