6 youths to be charged in Southwick racial bullying incident involving mock ‘slave auction'

Multiple youths are facing charges in connection with a racial bullying incident that occurred last month in Southwick, Massachusetts, involving a mock "slave auction" on social media.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a press conference that the hate speech and race-based bullying occurred on Feb. 8, and he learned of it a week later, at which point the facts he was given compelled him to immediately investigate.

The investigation has concluded, and his office is pursuing criminal charges against six youths for their alleged roles in the "hateful, racist online chat that included heinous language, threats and a mock slave auction."

All six are being charged with threat to commit a crime. Two of those kids are also being charged with interference with civil rights, and one of those two is additionally facing a witness interference charge.

The district attorney said he can't divulge as much as he wants to given their ages.

According to Gulluni, a group chat transpired on SnapChat on the late evening of Feb, 8 into the early morning of Feb, 9. It was created by 8th grade students from Southwick Regional School, and the discussion involved multiple youths who came and went.

It included several students made hateful and racist comments, notions of violence toward people of color, racial slurs, derogatory pictures and videos, and a mock slave auction directed to two students known to them.

It was reported to Southwick school authorities on Feb. 9. On Feb. 12, several students, including all those facing charges now, were immediately suspended as emergency removal per state law. On Feb. 15-16, several students were formally suspended by Southwick school system. Two were suspended for 25 days, and one was suspended for 45 days.

The district attorney said he has met personally with the identified victims and their families. He said prosecutors and investigators worked diligently to hold accountable provable criminal acts that occurred.

"I intend to be very clear, hatred and racism have no place in this community. and where this behavior becomes criminal, I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve, as we did here to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice," he said. "Bullying especially when it involves race is an insidious force within a school community and within a community at large. It is also deeply damaging to victims who experience harassment, abuse and humiliation."

"There is no question that the alleged behavior in this case of these six juveniles is vile, cruel and contemptable," he continued. "Seeing it and facing the reality that these thoughts, that this ugliness, can exist within middle school students here in this community in 2024 is discouraging, unsettling, and deeply frustrating."

Gullani said they intend to appropriately punish those whose allegedly behavior displaced a capacity for such hatred and cruelty, and ultimately amounted to chargeable criminal conduct.

"We must also acknowledge that this incident is not and will not be the only one of its kind. It is a reality that we cannot ignore but as I stand here I look forward with resolve and commitment to enact change and to foster progress in this community."

The district attorney continued, "We must take a proactive approach to teaching our children about empathy, compassion and fairness. These affirmative efforts are necessary as there exists compelling influences in the various forms of social media, among other things, that if left unchecked in the hands of children can have the opposite effects."

These charges will be prosecuted in juvenile court and due to legal restrictions the DA said he was not able to divulge the identities of those involved.