Dozens of Adorable Kittens Flown in to Mass. to Find Forever Homes

Sixty kittens are going for adoption in Massachusetts after being flown in from Tennessee, according to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

The five dozen kittens, all eight weeks old, will be available for adoption starting Friday, after they go through a short quarantine required for animals arriving from out of state.

The cats are expected to be taken home quickly, and anyone interested in adopting one can schedule an appointment at the Northeast Animal Shelter, which will have 28, here or at the MSPCA-Cape Cod, which will have 32, here.

"We anticipate that these cats will go quickly as interest in adoption remains historically high, and these are young and really friendly cats," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and interim executive director of NEAS, in a statement.

Officials with the shelter said interest in adopting pets sky-high, with animal populations on the rise amid the pandemic, when fewer spayings and neuterings are taking place. Many shelters are in need to make space for new arrivals, which is why pets are often taken to the Northeast for adoption.