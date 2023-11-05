63-year-old arrested on drug charges in East Boston

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for numerous drug charges after authorities recovered a large amount of drugs from his home.

Robert Ciampi was charged with trafficking in cocaine more than 36 grams, trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute a class A substance, possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

Authorities say they executed a search warrant in an apartment at 54 Orleans Street in East Boston.

Police discovered approximately 240 grams of fentanyl, 65 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 10 pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and $7,500 in cash from the apartment, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The police also found a plastic bag of tan powder in a black chest located next to a crib, which belongs to Ciampi’s two-year-old child.

“Fentanyl is a death drug, plain and simple. The amount seized here—240 grams of fentanyl, plus sizeable quantities of other drugs—represents a tremendous amount of potential human devastation. We’ve seen the impact of fentanyl use all over Suffolk County, both in concentrated areas like Mass and Cass and in countless locations throughout our neighborhoods. We will not relent in pursuing the people who are trafficking this killer substance,” Hayden said.

Ciampi is scheduled to be back in court on December 6.