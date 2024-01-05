71-year-old woman hit by MBTA bus in Chelsea, police say

A woman who was crossing the street in Chelsea, Massachusetts, was hit by an MBTA bus this week, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cross Street and Broadway, transit police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the bus was travelling at a low speed, when it turned onto Cross Street from Broadway and hit the woman, police said. The impact knocked the pedestrian to the ground.

The bus driver, according to police, stopped immediately.

The woman, 71, was conscious and alert and complained of neck, back and leg pain, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.