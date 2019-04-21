Officials: 16 Sick Passengers Transported from Logan Airport

Channel 15, 60 and 8 Over the Air

Officials are responding to an incident at Boston Logan International Airport.

According to officials, 16 sick passengers were transported from an American Airlines flight that arrived from Miami on Sunday morning. The passengers were reportedly part of a school group, with 13 students and three chaperones being transported.

Officials say all of the passengers are U.S. citizens.

It appears as though they have some type of stomach ache, and it was contained to just this group, no other passengers on board the flight were reported sick.

