Officials: 16 Sick Passengers Transported from Logan Airport - NBC10 Boston
BOSTON-desktop

Officials: 16 Sick Passengers Transported from Logan Airport

By Sophie Reardon

Published 2 hours ago

Find NBC Boston in your area

for your channel

Channel 10 on most providers

Channel 15, 60 and 8 Over the Air

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officials: 16 Sick Passengers Transported from Logan Airport
    NBC10 Boston

    Officials are responding to an incident at Boston Logan International Airport.

    According to officials, 16 sick passengers were transported from an American Airlines flight that arrived from Miami on Sunday morning. The passengers were reportedly part of a school group, with 13 students and three chaperones being transported.

    Officials say all of the passengers are U.S. citizens.

    It appears as though they have some type of stomach ache, and it was contained to just this group, no other passengers on board the flight were reported sick.

    'You Never Get Over It': 20 Years After Columbine

    [NATL] 'You Never Get Over It': A Look Back 20 Years After Columbine

    Family, friends, teachers and survivors look back twenty years after Columbine, in an anniversary made tougher by a threat from a South Florida high schooler. 

    (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

    This article will be updated as more information is made available.

    Get the latest from NBC Boston anywhere, anytime:

    App

    Download our FREE app for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices