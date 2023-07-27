Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lexington

A boa constrictor is on the loose in this MetroWest town

Lexington's animal control officer and Mass Wildlife will be out looking for the snake on Thursday

By Matt Fortin

Lexington Police Department

A boa constrictor snake seems to be on the loose in the MetroWest community of Lexington, Massachusetts.

Police in the town took to Facebook on Wednesday night to share a photo they got from a resident, showing the boa constrictor in the Center area of town behind the CVS. Officers said that the snake was described as being docile, and is probably a pet that escaped or was released.

The snake is not believed to be a threat, but anyone who may come across it should not touch or approach it — instead, you're asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

The town's animal control officer is working with Mass Wildlife on the case, and both will be looking for the snake on Thursday in an effort to capture it.

This article tagged under:

Lexington
