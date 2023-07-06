‘Hero wanted': Man who gave kidney to wife leads search for new donor

A Massachusetts couple is using the MBTA as an outreach platform to find a kidney donor.

For the month of July, 120 placards will remain on the MBTA and city buses, showcasing a photo of Paul and Deborah Savuto of Lexington.

"Putting the right words onto the placard and the right picture is really to draw people in to understand that this is our life this is our story," said Paul Savuto. "It seemed like the most useful way to get the word out about Deb, and also, just to share with people that you can donate a kidney and have a normal life."

The search for a donor comes about 20 years after Paul gave his wife one of his own kidneys.

Deb, who lives with a variant of Alport Syndrome, has been facing another kidney decline for the past year.

"Being an advocate for my wife is natural," Paul said. "I gave to her before, and now I'm giving to her again. Another way."

"The lengths that he's gone to get our story out and to make sure it's understood and known, it's a bit overwhelming," Deborah said on Wednesday.

The couple is hoping to bypass a transplant list — a process that could take years.

"About a dozen people every day die waiting for a kidney," said Paul. "I don't want that to happen to my wife, and I'm hoping that someone here in Boston or around the country will come to help us."

In general, the average time frame for waiting can be three to five years at most centers, according to the National Kidney Foundation, but it is longer in some parts of the country.

"With Paul saving my life, I've been able to raise my daughter," said Deb, who has built her career in pharmaceutical development. "I have been thankful every day for 21 years that I've been able to work."

The couple is also hoping to remind people that they don't need to be a "match" to help.

"If you are willing to donate to Deb or anyone else, you could in fact start that process and then your kidney might go to someone else," explained Paul. "And then the person you wanted to give that kidney to will get a voucher."

For the Savutos, the ride is far from over.

"I just want people to know that we appreciate them thinking about us. Thinking about helping us. And I'm hoping that they'll help others that need help, as well," said Paul.

For more information about Deb's story, or to help, click here.