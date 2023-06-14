A defiant Donald Trump speaks out to supporters after not guilty plea in Miami

It was a much quieter scene on Wednesday morning outside federal court in Miami, after Tuesday's historic arraignment of a former president.

Former President Donald Trump was defiant in the hours that followed his court appearance on federal charges, as he spoke to a room full of supporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers, which about every other president has done, is one of the most outrageous vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law," Trump said in New Jersey, after leaving court in Miami.

President Donald Trump spoke in New Jersey Tuesday night after his arraignment earlier in the day in Miami. Cameras weren't allowed inside the courtroom but they captured plenty of the commotion outside where NBC10 Boston caught the arrest of a protester on camera. Later, Trump greeted supporters at a city restaurant where people sang happy birthday to the former president.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One anti-Trump protester was caught on camera trying to block his motorcade from leaving, before being quickly tackled by police and put into handcuffs.

The historic arraignment lasted about two hours, with hundreds of supporters gathering outside. Many were saying that they planned to stick by Trump no matter what.

The former president said nothing in court. His attorneys pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment, which accused Trump of storing highly-classified national security documents and concealing them from investigators.

This is the first time in history that a former president has faced federal criminal charges.

"This really is now going to move to a different stage," NBC News senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett said.

We have team coverage from Miami where former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to dozens of federal charges. Here's a look at what happened inside and outside the courtroom, including a protester who was handcuffed after getting too close to Trump's motorcade.

We asked about the possibility of the case being slow-walked, because it is being handled by a judge appointed by Trump.

"I think because of her past rulings, as it relates to this very case, that's why some have raised questions," Jarrett said. "But it's interesting, you haven't yet seen the Justice Department make any sort of move to get her recused from the case. That'll be something to keep an eye on."

There was no mugshot taken of Trump during Tuesday's proceedings.