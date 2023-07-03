A history full of new ideas: Innovation Trail hopes to promote Boston's ingenuity

There's a new guided tour in downtown Boston.

The Innovation Trail is right next to the Freedom Trail. It takes viewers through a number of discoveries and advancements that helped shape the city, like the site of Boston's first clinical trial, the place where Thomas Edison launched his career, the spot where Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone, and more.

“Part of the reason that we did this is because so much of Boston's DNA is about inventing new things and bringing new ideas to the world," Scott Kirsner, co-founder of the Innovation Trial, said. “Mainly when people think about innovation these days they think about Silicon Valley. And so like we are trying to change the narrative a little bit.”

The trail begins at the Kendall Square T Station. Tours are available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information on the trail, click here.