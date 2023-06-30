The Smoke Shop BBQ Opens in East Boston July 2

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new location of a local group of barbecue restaurants will open this weekend after being in the works for more than a year and a half.

According to a post within the bostonchefs.com site, The Smoke Shop BBQ is opening at Clippership Wharf in East Boston on July 2, with the Lewis Street spot including three patios and offering such options as ribs, pulled pork, wings, burnt ends, and brisket, though they won't be serving alcohol initially, as they are still working on acquiring a liquor license. Once it opens, the new outlet of the BBQ restaurant will join others in Boston's Fort Point, Somerville's Assembly Row, Harvard Square and Kendall Square in Cambridge, and a food stand at Hub Hall by Boston's North Station.

The address for the new location of The Smoke Shop BBQ is 45 Lewis Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. The website for all locations can be found at https://thesmokeshopbbq.com/

