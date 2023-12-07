Massachusetts

A man is dead after the stabbing of 2 family members in Dedham. Here's what we know

Police found two women stabbed and a man out on the road on Jackson Pond Road showing signs of distress, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family tragedy in Dedham, Massachusetts, left more questions than answers Thursday morning. A man died after being taken into police custody shortly after two family members were stabbed.

Over on Jackson Pond Road, police have cleared the scene, but the investigation is far from over. Authorities have shared few details about what happened, saying only that two women were stabbed and that a man in distress died at a hospital while in their custody.

It all started when police received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. Wednesday for a stabbing at a home on Jackson Pond Road. When police arrived, they found two women with stab wounds and a man out on the road showing signs of distress, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

The women were taken to the hospital and are still alive. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers resorted to what police described as less-than-lethal force to detain the man, saying they used a taser and pepper spray.

"He appeared to be in distress when the neighbors started calling Dedham 911. When the police arrived, they saw the same individual and they tried to take him into custody using a variety of methods as we said to you and they noticed that he was in distress, rendered medical assistance and immediately transported him and when he got to the hospital, he was pronounced dead," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

What caused the man's death is something the medical examiner will try to determine through an autopsy.

Police also wouldn't say who stabbed the women or identify anyone involved.

More Dedham news

Massachusetts Dec 4

Employee assaulted outside Dedham liquor store by group with a knife

Massachusetts Nov 13

Two accused of running high-end brothel network appear in Mass. court

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDedham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us