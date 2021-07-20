‘A Sonic Boom': Lanes Closed for Emergency Bridge Repairs on I-93 South in Medford

Commuters are being asked to continue avoiding Interstate 93 southbound in Medford after an over height truck struck the Roosevelt Circle Overpass near Exit 24 Monday night.

Multiple travel lanes are closed as crews make necessary repairs to the eastbound overpass, causing traffic during the Monday evening commute that carried into Tuesday morning. A maximum of two travel lanes will be open on I-93 southbound in Medford for the Tuesday morning commute, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

Making matters worse Tuesday morning was a serious crash on Route 1 southbound by Route 99 that caused part of the roadway to close.

93S in #Medford down to two lanes due to over-sized tractor-trailer that hit overpass yesterday. Crews demolishing part of bridge now. #traffic #boston #nbc10boston pic.twitter.com/pwvZdtzQ45 — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) July 20, 2021

An inspection Monday evening found extensive damage to an outside beam on the Roosevelt Circle Overpass over the right two I-93 southbound travel lanes. The beam will need to be removed to safely allow traffic to be fully restored underneath on I-93 southbound, MassDOT said.

The damage came as no surprise to those who heard the crash. Rick Sacco, who lives nearby, heard it from his home.

"Something is going on," Sacco said. "I was sitting down watching TV and I heard what sounded like a sonic boom, like a bang. I thought something exploded then I heard a weird scrapping sound and I knew something was going on.”

Several lanes of I-93 south had to be closed following the incident.

The entire beam and a section of bridge deck, approximately seven feet wide, will need to be demolished between the west abutment and the center pier, which is located above I-93 southbound lanes of travel.

Overnight, MassDOT crews put up shoring towers to support the demolition of the section of bridge deck. Some existing bridge fencing and bridge rail on the top side of the structure were also removed. The demolition will proceed in stages.

As of Tuesday morning, only two lanes of travel were open on I-93 southbound in Medford. Traffic was restricted from travelling over the eastbound bridge.

An area within the inner part of the Roosevelt Circle rotary will also be closed as a part of this work. Once demolition activity is complete, the eastbound bridge will be reopened.

MassDOT deployed message boards on I-93 southbound for drivers approaching the Medford work zone as far away as the New Hampshire border and also on Interstate 495 and on Interstate 95/Route 128.

A maximum of two I-93 southbound travel lanes will be open Tuesday morning, MassDOT said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays, MassDOT said, but anyone traveling through the area should expect delays. Commuters traveling in the area should also reduce their speed and use caution.

While drivers using I-93 north are also experiencing slowdowns, all northbound lanes are open for travel.

State police initially responded to I-93 south at Roosevelt Circle for a bridge strike shortly before 4 p.m. Monday and asked people to avoid the area for the rest of the evening. They later said drivers should expect bridge repairs to affect Tuesday's morning commute.

The truck -- with an "oversize load" banner and two orange flags -- was carrying a large piece of equipment, which had to be extricated from underneath the overpass.

This is the cargo that struck the overpass at Roosevelt Circle on 93 South in Medford.

Here's the moment where crews took it out.

More on @NBC10Boston now with @ShanNBCBoston. pic.twitter.com/7HeaSslqqd — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) July 19, 2021

After initially closing two lanes of travel, state police said MassDOT requested a third lane be closed so the bridge could be inspected and any necessary steps implemented to stabilize the structure.

Late Monday, state police said the third travel lane had reopened, however the right two travel lanes and Roosevelt Circle (Route 28 over I-93) will remain closed indefinitely.

According to the Medford Firefighters Local 1032, one person was taken to a local hospital. It's not immediately clear what injuries that person has, or if it is the truck driver -- who had not been named by officials Monday night.