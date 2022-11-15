Local

Maine

Active Shooter Threats, Believed to Be Hoaxes, Reported at Maine Schools

Police in Portland confirmed they investigated a call of an active shooter at Portland High School and put the school on lockdown but found that staff reported no shooting

By Asher Klein

Active shooter threats that are believed to be hoaxes have been reported at schools throughout Maine on Tuesday morning, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

"The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," a department representative said in an email.

"At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations," the statement continued.

Police in Portland confirmed they investigated a call of an active shooter at Portland High School and put the school on lockdown but found that staff reported no shooting.

There were reports of a heavy police presence at Sanford High School, in southern Maine, as well. Sanford's school department messaged parents saying the threat was not believed to be credible, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Swarms of fake shooting reports, sometimes referred to as "swattings" because they bring out SWAT teams, have been made across the country in recent years. Last month, about 17 Connecticut schools received unsubstantiated active shooter threats in one morning.

Tuesday's report of school shootings comes days after three University of Virginia students were killed and two others injured in a shooting on a bus full of students who had just returned from a field trip.

The manhunt after Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia was called off after law enforcement learned during a live press conference that the suspect had been arrested.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

