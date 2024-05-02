Early taste of summer as temps soar into the mid-70s in parts of Mass.

We're getting a one-day summer pass with the temperatures Thursday. With plenty of sun developing, we should see our highs soar into the mid-70s in spots.

While it would be nice to say everyone latches onto this warmth, there are (always) a few exceptions.

Cooler weather will prevail from the Seacoast of New Hampshire to Cape Ann — and all throughout southeast Massachusetts, especially the Cape and Islands.

We're watching a potent ball of energy in the upper atmosphere roll in from northern New England this afternoon/evening. It should trigger a few showers, or possibly a rumble of thunder, in eastern and northeastern Massachusetts.

Thereafter, the cooler air pours in overnight and into Friday for everyone.

Unfortunately, our temperatures will struggle straight through the weekend with a steady east/northeast breeze. I'm bullish on the sunshine, given the drier airmass moving in. Eventually, we'll see an increase in water vapor from that easterly wind, giving rise to some heavier clouds late Saturday and into Sunday.

Focus on Sunday will be the advancing showers coming in from the west. At first look, they seem pretty solid. Arrival time put them in our area after lunch.

Perhaps the finest two-day stretch of weather will come Monday and Tuesday of next week. Highs hold in the 70s with light breezes and tons of sunshine. Would have been nice to see that two days earlier, but thankfully the summer warmth is just around the corner.