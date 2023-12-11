After infant's body found at Mass. park, a focus on the state's ‘Safe Haven' law

An infant’s remains were found at Fort Taber in New Bedford, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Now advocates are trying to raise awareness about the state’s Safe Haven act to prevent another child from meeting the safe fate.

”Even though it’s been happening over and over again, every time it’s equally shocking, and really saddens us that this tragedy keeps repeating itself," Noelle Ozimek with the National Safe Haven Alliance, said.

This is the third case of its kind this year in Massachusetts.

The bodies of two other infants were found at a recycling center in Rochester - one in April, the other in November - focusing attention on the state’s Safe Haven Act. The law allows parents to leave children 7 days old or younger at hospitals, police stations and firehouses without fear of criminal prosecution.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Besides the three cases involving infant remains this year, two youngsters were found alive after being abandoned while a sixth infant was surrendered.

"There’s no one profile of someone who chooses to utilize Safe Haven laws. With that being said, there are some things that might put someone at risk of being in a situation where they can’t parent their child," Ozimek said.

Some of those things include financial problems, trouble with housing and domestic violence. The alliance says there are alternatives to abandoning children or killing them.

The alliance says the keys are education and outreach. Parents having trouble can contact them at 1-888-510-BABY.