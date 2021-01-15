AG Healey Reviewing Road Rage Complaint Against DA Rachael Rollins

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is reviewing an alleged road rage incident involving Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Healey's office confirmed.

Katie Lawson, of Dorchester, filed a citizen's complaint with Boston police alleging that Rollins threatened her and inappropriately flashed her blue lights during a confrontation at the South Bay Shopping Center on Christmas Eve, according to the Boston Globe.

Lawson described the exchange as "disturbing" in the complaint, claiming Rollins cut her off while the two were exiting, rolled down her window and shouted, “Today is not the day to try me!”

Lawson also accused Rollins of threatening to give her a ticket, inappropriately turning on her blue lights and driving through a red light. The incident was first reported by a Worcester-based blog, Turtle Boy Daily News.

Rollins has denied the allegations. She disputed Lawson's claims on the Howie Carr show on Jan. 9, stating that she was in traffic and thought the woman was going to hit her.

“I apparently spend my time patrolling the South Bay Mall with my lights and siren on. Have you ever been?” Rollins said. “It is a haven for emotionally disturbed people and people with substance abuse disorder. I made the bad mistake of going to Stop & Shop that day.”

Rollins posted on Twitter Friday and Saturday about an encounter outside of her home with a local television producer and photographer. While trying to ask about the incident, the photographer recorded Rollins threatening to make an allegation and have the producer arrested.

Earlier today a weird truck was in front of my house. When I walked out, a masked man got out of the car, mumbling something & quickly opened his trunk. He grabbed something large & dark & turned to me. I was terrified. My children were there. They were terrified. This is unreal. — DA Rachael Rollins (@DARollins) January 9, 2021