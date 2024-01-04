Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash into 2 houses in Hopkinton

A man has been arrested after crashing into two houses in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Police say 52-year-old Stephen Murphy of Hopkinton was drunk when he hit the houses on Grove Street shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Murphy allegedly fled in the vehicle after the crashes. He was stopped nearby and taken into custody.

Fire officials in Hopkinton said a load-bearing wall at one of the houses sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the family living in one of the homes will have to stay with relatives, authorities said.

"We're fortunate that no one was hurt in this incident," Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Daugherty said in a statement.

Murphy is charged with a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor, as well as a charge of driving to endanger and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to the Hopkinton Police Department.

He is set to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.