hopkinton

Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash into 2 houses in Hopkinton

Stephen Murphy is accused of fleeing after hitting two houses in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, while under the influence of liquor, police say

By Malcolm Johnson and Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested after crashing into two houses in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Police say 52-year-old Stephen Murphy of Hopkinton was drunk when he hit the houses on Grove Street shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Murphy allegedly fled in the vehicle after the crashes. He was stopped nearby and taken into custody.

Fire officials in Hopkinton said a load-bearing wall at one of the houses sustained significant damage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the family living in one of the homes will have to stay with relatives, authorities said.

"We're fortunate that no one was hurt in this incident," Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Daugherty said in a statement.

Murphy is charged with a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor, as well as a charge of driving to endanger and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to the Hopkinton Police Department.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 10 mins ago

Man returns to NH to face manslaughter charge in deadly Manchester fight

FAFSA 39 mins ago

What students and parents should know about the new FAFSA form

He is set to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

hopkintonMassachusettscrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us