Young girl found safe after Amber Alert was issued out of Springfield

Massachusetts State Police say a missing girl that prompted the activation of an Amber Alert on Thursday morning has been found safe in the town of Cheshire.

State police said in an email around 11:30 a.m. that 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves had been taken by 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, her biological mother who does not have custody of the child. State police said in an update shortly before noon that the mother was located along with the child. They were found by state police patrols inside a trailer at a trailer park on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire.

Arnold is in police custody and will be transported to Springfield police, who have jurisdiction over the kidnapping incident.

She reportedly took Cortana from a family gathering earlier Thursday morning in violation of her custody agreement. She has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, police said, and there was "urgent concern" for the child's safety and well being.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

Arnold's last known location before the girl was found was on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Blandford area at 9:28 a.m.