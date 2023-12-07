Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli abruptly cancels TD Garden show on stage

TD Garden said ticket holders should keep their tickets for the new date, which will be announced soon

By Anthony Vega

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

Famed Italian singer Andrea Bocelli abruptly canceled his show at TD Garden in Boston Wednesday night.

Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti went on stage to apologize to his fans that were gathered in the arena for the concert. The 65-year-old vocalist said he did everything he could to perform until the very last moment before the show, but ultimately couldn't.

Fans applauded in standing ovation and left TD Garden worried and disappointed.

TD Garden explained in a statement on its website that Bocelli was facing health challenges but didn't explain why.

"This was not an easy decision to make, Andrea never wants to disappoint his fans and wishes to thank everyone for their ongoing support," read a statement on TD Garden's website.

TD Garden said ticket holders should keep their tickets for the new date, which will be announced soon.

