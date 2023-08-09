Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
WEST BROOKFIELD

Anti-Semitic material distributed in central Mass. town, police say

Police have been in talks with the Anti-Defamation League of New England after the incident

By Matt Fortin

A file photo showing the word "anti-Semitism" highlighted in a dictionary.
Getty Images, File

Anti-Semitic content was distributed to people in a small town in Worcester County, and police there say they are available to provide support in light of the offensive material.

The West Brookfield Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that it was aware of the distribution of rice-filled bags that had "offensive content targeting the Jewish community."

Authorities in town said that while the content may be protected by free speech laws, they "recognize the impact it can have on those affected."

"We value the diversity and unity within our community, and we stand against any form of discrimination or intimidation," a news release from the department said. "We urge individuals to continue to support one another and foster an environment of respect and understanding."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police believe a neo-Nazi extremist group with a national reach was responsible for the incident.

People in town have been encouraged to contact police if they need support, have concerns or have information about what happened.

More Worcester County news

Charlton Aug 3

4-mile delay on Mass. Pike in Charlton after truck crash

Worcester Jul 26

Man shot during armed robbery in Worcester, shooter at large

This article tagged under:

WEST BROOKFIELD
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us