Arlington Brewing Company to open brewery, taproom, beer garden

Last year, it was reported that a beermaking business in the northwest suburbs of Boston was looking for a permanent home, and now we have learned that it has found a space.

According to a press release, Arlington Brewing Company announced today that it will be opening on Ryder Street on the eastern edge of Arlington Heights, with the facility including a 15-barrel production brewery, a taproom that has a full kitchen, an outdoor beer garden, and a function room for private events. The business has been hosting pop-up beer gardens as they were looking for a permanent home, while also expanding their beermaking through contract brewing. If all goes as planned, the brewery will open next summer, and until then, they will continue to pop up at various events in the local area.

The address for the upcoming brewery is 15 Ryder Street, Arlington, MA, 02476. The website for Arlington Brewing Company can be found at drinkarlingtonbeer.com.

