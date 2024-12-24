Lexington

Teen falls through ice of Arlington Reservoir while walking with dad

The incident serves as a reminder not to walk on ice even if it looks thick enough to be safe, a spokesman for the town of Lexington said

By Asher Klein

An image shared by the Arlington, Massachusetts, Fire Department, apparently of a training, as they announced a rescue on Arlington Reservoir Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
Handout

A teenager was rescued after he fell through the ice on Massachusetts' Arlington Reservoir while he was walking with his father Monday, officials said.

First responders were able to get the teen out after his father couldn't, according to a spokesman for the town of Lexington. The boy appeared to be okay but was evaluated by paramedics.

The incident serves as a reminder not to walk on ice even if it looks thick enough to be safe, the spokesman said.

