Teen falls through ice of Arlington Reservoir while walking with dad

A teenager was rescued after he fell through the ice on Massachusetts' Arlington Reservoir while he was walking with his father Monday, officials said.

First responders were able to get the teen out after his father couldn't, according to a spokesman for the town of Lexington. The boy appeared to be okay but was evaluated by paramedics.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The incident serves as a reminder not to walk on ice even if it looks thick enough to be safe, the spokesman said.

When a 20-year-old blind cat fell through the ice on a pond in Westford, Massachusetts, a big-hearted bystander rowed out to save the animal — video shows him using a shovel to row — and return him to his family. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.bsky.social