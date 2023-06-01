Local

Armed Robbery of Everett Store Under Investigation

Surveillance footage captured a man robbing Carranza's Market in Everett, Massachusetts, at gunpoint Wednesday night

By Malcolm Johnson

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are investigating an armed robbery at a food store.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Carranza's Market.

Surveillance footage shows a hooded man step to the counter with a drink and a gun. He waves at her to hurry up, and she hands over more than $1,000.

He then places the money in a black bag and leaves.

"The girl, I think, was in shock," said David Hernandez, whose family owns the store. "She called my mom and my mom called me, and I came back to the store and I called 911."

Hernandez said the man had been in the market for some time before the robbery.

"He gave her one minute to give all the money, and then he took the money and he left," he said.

This is the second time in six years that the market has been robbed, Hernandez said. In the first case, an arrest was made immediately. The family is hoping that police can catch whoever held up the store at gun point Wednesday night.

