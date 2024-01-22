Chelsea

Arrest made after Chelsea shooting leaves young person injured

A suspect faces charges out of juvenile court after a shooting in Chelsea, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

A young person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Chelsea, Massachusetts, police said.

The shooting happened on Bellingham Street. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Another young person has been arrested and faces charges out of juvenile court, authorities said. They did not share the age of the victim or the suspect.

Police say the shooting was not random and there is no cause for public concern.

No further information was immediately available.

