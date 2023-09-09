dorchester

Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Dorchester

The February shooting left one man dead and two others injured

By Laney Broussard

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood earlier this year that left one man dead and two others injured.

Police arrested Trevon Wideman, 19, for the homicide of Dorchester resident Mario Santos, 22, on Saturday at 6 a.m.

At the time of his arrest, Wideman was wanted on charges of murder, armed assault to rob with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Wilrose Street on Tuesday night just after 7:30 p.m., and found two men who had been shot, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. One of the men was taken to a local hospital, while the other man was pronounced on scene.
The original shooting occurred on Feb. 21 on Wilrose Street. Officers responded to a report of a person being shot just after 7:30 p.m. and found three men who had been shot, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

One man was taken to the hospital, while the other, identified as Mario G. Santos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wideman will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBPDDorchester shooting
