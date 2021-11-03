Arrest Made in Fatal Framingham Shooting

Authorities say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man on Saturday in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Police were called to a Hayes Street home at 1:19 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Eric Hargrett, 34, of Framingham, dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed that the attack was not random. No information has been released on a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker have called at 10 a.m. press conference on Wednesday to announce an arrest and update the ongoing investigation.