New Hampshire

Arrest made in shooting outside 603 Bar and Grill in Manchester, NH

Micky Garst, 33, of Manchester, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman outside 603 Bar and Grill in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they responded to the Elm Street bar just before midnight on Monday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman on Lowell Street suffering from a gunshot wound ot the leg. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

As a result of their investigation, police identified the suspected shooter as 33-year-old Micky Garst, of Manchester. About 2-1/2 hours after the shooting, police located and arrested Garst. He is charged with first-degree assault, armed career criminal and possession of marijuana.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Manchester District Court.

