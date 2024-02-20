Arrest made in shooting outside 603 Bar and Grill in Manchester, NH

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman outside 603 Bar and Grill in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester police said they responded to the Elm Street bar just before midnight on Monday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman on Lowell Street suffering from a gunshot wound ot the leg. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
As a result of their investigation, police identified the suspected shooter as 33-year-old Micky Garst, of Manchester. About 2-1/2 hours after the shooting, police located and arrested Garst. He is charged with first-degree assault, armed career criminal and possession of marijuana.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Manchester District Court.
