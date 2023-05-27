Arrest Made in Stoughton Road Rage Case That Ended in Shooting, Crash

A suspect is in custody days after the shocking scene that unfolded last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, in which a person was shot and several others hurt in a car crash after what was believed to have begun with an argument at a convenience store a town over in Canton that escalated into road rage.

Stoughton police told NBC10 Boston on Saturday that a 39-year-old Quincy man had been arrested in connection to the May 24 crash that sent five people to the hospital. The man's name and charges he's facing were not immediately released. More details are expected soon.

A car, an SUV and a pickup truck were involved in the incident, which ended around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of West and Plain streets. No one had yet been charged in the crash amid the ongoing criminal investigation.

Police say a shooting after a car crash Wednesday night in Stoughton was a case of road rage.

Police had said they believed someone in a black car fired a gun, striking the driver of a white SUV. Authorities said the pickup truck was incidentally involved in the crash and was not part of the shooting. The driver "had nothing to do with anything," Deputy Chief Brian Holmes said in an update Thursday.

Holmes had asked for anyone who might have video of the incident, believed to have started inside a 7-Eleven about 9:06 p.m., to share it.

"We have had some people come forward with video but we're asking for Stoughton's help," he said, adding, "we can't do this job without you."

There's no word yet if anyone came forward with video that helped lead to the arrest.

With so many questions left unanswered, people who live here are definitely concerned.

All five of the people who were hospitalized in the incident were released Wednesday night, according to Holmes.

One witness who lives nearby said the accident caused a loud boom.

"It was like the loudest accident I've heard here. Like, that car was mangled," said the witness, who didn't want to be identified.

Bruce Young, who lives near the intersection where the crash happened, said, “It’s just getting a little crazy. There’s just a lot of craziness going on and people need to settle down.”