Arrest made in string of Wareham car break-ins

Police say they have made an arrest in a string of car break-ins in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Kristopher Foley, 36, of Beverly, is charged with trespassing, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle in the nighttime and receiving stolen property under $1,200. He also had two outstanding warrants out of Lynn District Court for similar offenses.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Wareham police said they began investigating several motor vehicle breaking and entering cases in the Onset section of town on Tuesday. They were able to obtain surveillance video from the area in an effort to identify a suspect. Soon after, they located a man in the Onset Center area matching the description of the man seen in the surveillance video.

Foley was in possession of a backpack and stolen items from the breaking and entering incidents when he was arrested.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

He was arraigned in Wareham District Court. Bail information was not released.