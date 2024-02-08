As Roxbury migrant shelter nears capacity, officials eye additional Boston locations, state rep says

As a migrant shelter in Boston's Roxbury shelter edges closer to capacity, the Healey administration says it's looking at additional locations for overflow.

The center at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex on MLK Boulevard can house approximately 400 people. As of Thursday, there were currently 327 using the center, and it is expected to reach capacity within a few days. It was originally opened to accommodate migrant families that had been sleeping at Logan International Airport. It was always meant to be a temporary site, with a closing date set at May 31.

Gov. Maura Healey's Office says the state is working with United Way to evaluate other "safety-net" sites. While the state did not confirm any new locations, state Rep. Frank Moran told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that they are in talks with an office building site in the Seaport.

There is both support and opposition to that plan. Councilman Ed Flynn, who represents parts of South Boston, said the potential site isn't fully outfitted - it doesn't have showers - and that's one of several problems for any families that could be moving in.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“A solution is working closely with the federal government. Developing a plan that works but at some point we have to say that we just don’t have enough space. And homes and apartments for everyone wishing to come to Boston. Boston is a very compassionate city but at some point, we are just not able to sustain everyone that wants to come here. It’s so expensive and unaffordable," Flynn said.

Federal lawmakers failed to move forward on a bipartisan border bill that could have moved the issues of the migrant crisis forward. The Biden administration tells NBC News it is considering executive action to deter illegal crossings. It remains to be seen if the state will get any additional federal aid.

Other areas are also under consideration.