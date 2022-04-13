As Search Continues in NYC Subway Shooting, MBTA Beefs Up Security in Boston

As the search continues for a person of interest in a New York City subway shooting that wounded at least 10 people, the MBTA is beefing up security in Boston.

A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and opened fire 33 shots in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people Tuesday, including five in critical condition. Hundreds of detectives are trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the attack.

The shooter remained on the loose nearly 24 hours after the attack at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The motive remains unknown. NYPD cleared the scene after processing the subway station overnight.

The FBI Boston Division, Massachusetts State Police, Boston police and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said Tuesday that there was no known threat to Boston following the shooting, but officials are adding patrols as extra precaution.

MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Greene said his department was taking extra steps like increasing patrols of regular officers as well as explosive detection teams, which will sweep for anything suspicious. Boston police will also be increasing their presence around subway stations in Boston. Officials are asking riders to report any suspicious behavior.

See something? Say something.



Pay attention and report any suspicious activity or unattended bags to @MBTATransitPD directly at 617-222-1212 or via the See Say app.

Experts say people should always be aware of their surroundings and have an exit strategy in mind ahead of time.

"Taking inventory of the egresses. Who am I in close proximity with? Am I trusting my gut? Am I feeling a sense of unease based on what's happening in the environment," retired Massachusetts State Trooper Todd McGhee said. "All these things are connected to our survival instincts."

Some commuters in Boston are feeling uneasy after 10 people were shot on the subway in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, authorities in New York City are looking to speak with the person of interest, identified as 62-year-old Frank R. James. Police identifying James after a set of U-Haul keys left at the scene traced back to a U-Haul rented in Philadelphia.

Police found the key to a U-Haul van along with the weapon, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling car and gasoline. That key led investigators to James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

The van was later found, unoccupied, near a subway station where investigators determined the gunman entered the train system. The investigation remains ongoing.