At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street.

Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked.

One person was extricated from their vehicle by the Boston Fire Department and taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.

Photos from the scene showed a blue Subaru resting on its side int he middle of the street, which its windshield completely shattered.