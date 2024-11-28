Massachusetts

Attleborough elementary school teacher on leave after allegedly slapping students

A teacher at Thatcher Elementary School in Attleborough, Massachusetts, is accused of slapping two students, the superintendent said Wednesday

FILE-NBC 5 News

An elementary school teacher in Attleborough, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave after being accused of slapping two students.

Superintendent David Sawyer of Attleborough Public Schools said Wednesday that the district learned of the allegations late Tuesday afternoon from administrators at Thatcher Elementary School.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Administrators learned that a physical altercation occurred between a teacher and two students in a classroom in which the teacher allegedly slapped the two students," Sawyer wrote in a statement.

The district immediately began investigating. Sawyer added that Attleborough police and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families were notified.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"This is disheartening news, as the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," Sawyer wrote.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSchoolsAttleboro
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us