Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges, fired by YMCA in Newton

A Massachusetts man was arrested and lost his job with the YMCA amid allegations he had child sex abuse images.

Police in Auburn said Friday that they had arrested 42-year-old Wildreen Montano, a resident of that town, one day earlier on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The West Suburban YMCA in Newton, where Montano worked, said it had fired Montano after learning of his arrest.

"We were deeply disturbed to recently learn of the arrest of a now-former staff member, charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, on his personal electronic devices, at his home in Auburn, Mass.," Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Benzan said Monday in a letter to the YMCA community.

Benzan said Montano was hired after the YMCA conducted extensive background checks.

"It is important to note that this former employee's role did not involve direct interaction with YMCA youth or members," Benzan's letter continued. "At this time, there is absolutely no indication that any of the youth depicted are from our YMCA or the local community. When we learned of his arrest, we immediately terminated his employment."

Police told NBC10 Boston they do not believe Montano recorded the photos or videos in question.

In court paperwork obtained by NBC10 Boston, Auburn police write that videos in Montano's possession "show the rape of children ranging from toddlers to prepubescent teens."

Montano was initially held on $10,040 bail after being arrested, according to police.

At his arraignment Friday in Worcester District Court, prosecutors requested bail of $5,000, but a judge held him on $2,000 bail with a condition that he have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

Montano posted bail Friday, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Montano is due back in court on Aug. 7. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.