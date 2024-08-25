Authorities investigate possible vandalism at Melrose cemetery

Police in Melrose, Massachusetts are seeking the public's help for information on a possible vandalism at a local cemetery that occurred last week.

Police were called to the Workmen's Circle Cemetery on August 20 and found fencing bordering the grounds to be knocked over and charred from a fire. A headstone had also been knocked over and blackened from fire, police said.

Police say the fence was intact and that the headstone was upright on Sunday evening, prior to the groundskeeper leaving, suggesting the incident may have occurred within the subsequent 48 hours.

Workmen's Circle is owned and managed by the Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Melrose Police.