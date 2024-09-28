Easton

Authorities investigate suspicious death in Easton

Attorney General John M. Formella the investigation is taking place at a home in North Peak Drive.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Authorities are investigating a scene of a suspicious death of a woman in Easton, New Hampshire.

Attorney General John M. Formella the investigation is taking place at a home in North Peak Drive.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The circumstances surrounding this death are under investigation, according to authorities.

There is no threat to the general public at this time.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EastonNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us