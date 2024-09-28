Authorities investigate suspicious death in Easton

Authorities are investigating a scene of a suspicious death of a woman in Easton, New Hampshire.

Attorney General John M. Formella the investigation is taking place at a home in North Peak Drive.

The circumstances surrounding this death are under investigation, according to authorities.

There is no threat to the general public at this time.