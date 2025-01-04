Authorities investigating unattended death in Hubbardston

Authorities are investigating an unattended death in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

A man was found dead off of Brigham Street in Hubbardston on Saturday morning, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office. No further details on the investigation have been released.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Hubbardston is a town of about 4,300 residents located about 20 miles outside of Worcester.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 508-829-8326.