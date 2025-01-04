Massachusetts

Authorities investigating unattended death in Hubbardston

A man was found dead off of Brigham Street on Saturday morning, the district attorney's office said

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating an unattended death in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

A man was found dead off of Brigham Street in Hubbardston on Saturday morning, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office. No further details on the investigation have been released.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Hubbardston is a town of about 4,300 residents located about 20 miles outside of Worcester.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 508-829-8326.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us