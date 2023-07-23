Authorities rescue 4 horse riders in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued four horse riders who were lost and needed assistance in the area of the Weetamoo Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Albany.

Authorities responded to a call for assistance at around 8:15 p.m.

The riders had taken the Liberty Trail to the Hammond Trail but were not able to return the same way due to hazardous conditions.

They tried to get back on the Weetamoo trail but eventually called for assistance since they had no lights and were unsure of where they were.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The riders were participating in the Granite State Carriage Association's “Look to the Mountain” event.

The riders where identified as 69-year-old John Huether from Chatham, MA, 76-year-old Wayne Therrien from Rochester, MA, 66-year-old Danny Nadeau and his wife 61-year-old Tami Nadeau from Swansea, MA.

Conservation Officers hiked approximately 1.6 miles to their location on the Weetamoo Trail and provided the riders with headlamps, warm clothing, food and water and were transported back to their campsite on Philbrook Neighborhood Road.