Baby dies in Lawrence; investigation underway

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said state police detectives and Lawrence police are investigating after the infant was taken to Holy Family Hospital and later declared dead.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A baby's death is under investigation in Lawrence, Massachusetts, officials say.

Information was very limited Saturday night, but the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that state police detectives and Lawrence police are investigating after the infant was taken to Holy Family Hospital and declared dead Friday evening.

Authorities did not say why the baby was taken to the hospital, or what prompted their investigation.

The DA's office said there are no additional details to report at this time as they await an official ruling from the medical examiner.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

